Exclusive

Ranking All of the Contenders in the Running to Become Jeopardy!'s New Host

Season 37 will see 16 guest hosts stand at Jeopardy!'s iconic lectern. But who is really in the running to replace Alex Trebek?

By Tierney Bricker Jul 04, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Watch: Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host

We'll take the most coveted job in TV for $800.

Since Alex Trebek's passing in November 2020, Jeopardy! has welcomed a rotating and varied lineup of guest hosts to fill in at his iconic lectern. Jeopardy! legends, a sports superstar, respected journalists and a Big Bang Theory lead have all had their opportunity to host the long running game show, with fans continuing to speculate over who will land the permanent position. 

And showrunners are definitely taking their time with this decision, a source telling E! News that producers are hopeful that their pick will be at the helm of Jeopardy! for many years to come. 

But which contenders are actually in serious consideration for the gig and who is already out of the running? We've got the inside intel on the ongoing search, including which of the upcoming guests they really are keeping an eye on before season 37 comes to a close later this summer. 

Here's our ranking of all of the contenders to become Jeopardy!'s permanent host:

CAROL KAELSON
Ken Jennings

Meet the "top contender" to be Alex Trebek's successor.

Jennings, who won 74 Jeopardy! consecutive games in 2004 and received the title of the show's "Greatest of All Time" in 2020, has long been the frontrunner to become the iconic game show's permanent host. 

A source told E! News that the 47-year-old's familiarity with the fanbase is a major selling point, describing Jennings as "incredibly popular former contestant with a face and name that is recognizable with the franchise."

Of all the guest hosts, Jennings had the longest stint at the lectern, with his six-week stay delivering the highest number of viewers--averaging a 6.1 rating--and making Jeopardy! the top-syndicated show. The GOAT, indeed. 

Sony Pictures Television
Aaron Rodgers

The NFL superstar is looking to go from MVP to MVH.

Rodgers, 37, took his time serving as the longrunning game show's host very seriously when he stepped behind the lectern in early April. "Other than the Super Bowl," he said in the teaser clip when his appearance was announced, "this is the honor of a lifetime."

The source told E! News, "He came in wanting to prove himself and he did. He has made his intentions known, he wants this job. Aaron's public campaign to be the next Jeopardy! host has only won him increased support amongst the top brass."

Plus, the Green Bay Packers quarterback's stint generated countless headlines, endless buzz and good ratings. The amount of attention he could bring to the show if he became the permanent host is "very exciting" for producers, said the source.

CAROL KAELSON
Buzzy Cohen

Sure, Jennings seems like the most likely former champ to win the Jeopardy!, but a source advised, "Don't count Buzzy out."

The 36-year-old (a.k.a. Mr. Personality, a nickname given to him by Trebek) was brought in to host the Tournament of Champions, doing "an incredible job with the very difficult task," said the source. And the former champ is beloved by the passionate fanbase since his nine-game winning streak in 2016.

CAROL KAELSON
Mayim Bialik

Bialik made quite they, uh, big bang when she guest-hosted from May 31 through June 11, so much so that she is now considered one of the front-runners for the permanent slot.

"As a scientist and actress, Mayim brings a unique set of skills to the role," the first source said of the Blossom and Big Bang Theory star. "As far as showrunners are concerned, her guest hosting run was flawless."

The 45-year-old also experienced a significant uptake in viewers between her first and second weeks, with ratings jumping up four percent. Plus, producers "noticed" the positive feedback Bialik received on social media, with a show insider telling E! News at the time, "Everyone behind the scenes is thrilled that the audience is now seeing onscreen the magic seen during production."

For Bialik, who is a neuroscientist, the warm response felt "like a dream," she told E! News a in statement. "To be noticed and appreciated when I'm really just trying to honor Alex is so heartwarming."

CAROL KAELSON
Mike Richards

Richards joined the Jeopardy! family in 2020 when he succeeded the retiring Harry Friedman as executive producer of the series along with helming Wheel of Fortune. And the insider said he is more than ready to pull double-duty (triple-duty?) by adding host to his title.

"Mike wants this job, and he is quite capable of doing it well," noted the source. "He has been watching Trebek for years and knows what works well." And during the two-week period (Feb. 22 through March 5) he was in front of the cameras rather than behind them, Richards brought in a 5.9 rating.

The 45-year-old producer also has TV hosting experience and was a candidate in the search to replace Bob Barker on The Price Is Right before Drew Carey landed the gig. 

CAROL KAELSON
Dr. Sanjay Gupta

With the neurosurgeon and CNN host's two-week trial beginning on June 28, producers are definitely going to be keeping an eye on the audience's reaction and the ratings to see if the 51-year-old will go from what the source called a "possible contender" to a front-runner for the job.

CAROL KAELSON
Robin Roberts

Given that the 60-year-old is the anchor for Good Morning America, it's highly unlikely that Roberts would add hosting Jeopardy! full-time to her plate, which includes her new Disney+ series Turning the Tables.

CAROL KAELSON
George Stephanopoulos

Like his GMA co-anchor, Stephanapolous, 60, is presumably too busy with the ABC morning show to take up a permanent resident at the lectern. 

CAROL KAELSON
Savannah Guthrie

While a source described the Today show host as "bright, effervescent and incredibly well prepared," the 49-year-old journalist also has a full line-up of gigs keeping her busy.

CAROL KAELSON
Katie Couric

Naturally, the Today alum was a "great host," noted the source, and brought in solid ratings, but the 64-year-old journalist has no interest in permanently replacing Trebek.

"It was a really fun thing to do," Couric told the Poytner Institute in March. "[But] I love what I'm doing now. I have tremendous flexibility."

Of her time at the lectern, she added, "It was a lot of fun, but it was a very tough job."

CAROL KAELSON
Anderson Cooper

It seems the Jeopardy! team was enamored with the CNN host, with the insider gushing that the 54-year-old brought "wit and charm to the role" and was "a lovely guy."

But a long-distance working arraignment would have to be sorted out. Jeopardy! films in Los Angeles while Cooper and his 14-month-old son, Wyatt Morgan, are based in New York City for his various work commitments, including Anderson Cooper 360 and 60 Minutes.

Plus, after his two-week stint (April 19 through 30), Cooper attracted the lowest ratings of any guest host, delivering a 5.1 rating in his first week and a 4.8 in his final outing.

CAROL KAELSON
Dr. Oz

The 61-year-old's two-week stint attracted low ratings, poor social media feedback and a petition signed by hundreds of former Jeopardy! contestants who were opposed to the TV personality standing at Trebek's iconic lectern. So we'll take zero chance of this happening for $2,000.

CAROL KAELSON
Bill Whitaker

While he was "wonderful" during his time on the show in May, said the insider, it's unlikely that the 60 Minutes correspondent will be picked as Trebek's replacement. 

Plus, Whitaker, 69, told The Washington Post he doesn't have an interest in hosting Jeopardy! full-time, saying, "I love my day job, so this was just a change of pace."

CAROL KAELSON
LeVar Burton

In the months following Trebek's death, fans championed for Burton, who hosted Reading Rainbow for 23 years, to be named the permanent new host, with a Change.org petition even being created. And in the final weeks of Jeopardy!'s summer run, they are finally getting their wish. 

The 64-year-old is set to fill in the last week of July and producers will definitely be keeping an eye on the response from viewers during his five-day run.

On his upcoming guest hosting stint, Burton shared on Twitter, "THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

CAROL KAELSON
Joe Buck

Fox Sports' play-by-play commentator is set to host the final week of Jeopardy!'s run this summer, but the response on social media to the announcement was less than warm. So it'd take a Hail Mary for the 52-year-old to score the permanent gig. 

CAROL KAELSON
David Faber

One of season 37's final guests, the 57-year-old co-host of CNBC's morning show Squawk on the Street is unlikely to be tapped for the permanent job, per a Jeopardy!. source. In other words, what is an underdog, Alex?

