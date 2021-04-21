Yes, LeVar Burton Will Be Guest Hosting Jeopardy!

Watch : Who Will Replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"?

Get excited, Jeopardy! fans.

On Wednesday, April 21, the popular game show announced the final group of guest hosts to close out season 37. Per Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, the list of final interim hosts includes George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck.

"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Richards said in a statement. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."

As E! News readers well know, several famous faces have stepped up to the lectern after the iconic host Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer last November. In the months following Trebek's death, fans have championed for Burton, who hosted Reading Rainbow for 23 years, to be named the permanent new host.