Channing Tatum Shares First Photo of Daughter Everly’s Face: "My World and My Heart"

Channing Tatum is letting his Instagram followers in on another part of his life.
The She's the Man actor, 41, shared his first ever photo of daughter Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum's face on his Instagram feed on June 24. His ex-wife, Jenna Dewan is Everly's mother. Channing and Jenna got married in 2009 and divorced 10 years later.
"You my littles are everything," Channing said about 8-year-old Everly in his caption. "You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids."
The Step Up actor continued, "You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun."
In the pic, Channing held onto his daughter as they stood on a beach. This rare glimpse into Channing's fatherhood experience was welcomed by fans and colleagues alike. "The most special girl," celeb hair stylist Jen Atkin wrote, while one commenter remarked, "She is so gorgeous!! Looks like her daddy."
It's clear though that the actor has a strong relationship with his child. Back in April, the 41-year-old dad showed off his makeup look, courtesy of his daughter.
"When you let your daughter do your make[up] blindfolded," he said, while posing for a mirror selfie with pink, purple and blue hues all over his face.
At that time, he also announced the arrival of his book, The One and Only Sparkella.
"Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine," he explained his look. "I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter's room. And I ended up finding my inner child."