Blake Lively Shares Photo of Late Dad Ernie Embracing Ryan Reynolds on First Father's Day Without Him

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Blake Lively paid tribute to her late dad on Father's Day with a touching photo of him getting cuddly with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

On Sunday, June 20, the 33-year-old A Simple Favor star shared a pic to Instagram that showed father Ernie Lively with a big smile on his face as he wrapped his arms around the Deadpool actor.

"My guys," she simply captioned it, adding brown heart emojis. Ryan also shared the image to his Instagram Story and wrote, "Those paws."

Ernie, an actor known for roles in such projects as The Dukes of Hazzard and for starring opposite Blake in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, died on June 3 at age 74 from cardiac complications.

Among those sending support in the comments was Blake's sister Robyn Lively, who wrote, "Siiissss," along with heart, heartbroken and praise-hands emojis.

Also commenting was Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn, who shared, "I love your papa so much. Ryan's okay."

On Thursday, June 10, Blake posted a tender photo to her Instagram Story of herself resting her head on her dad's shoulder. At the time, she captioned it simply with a brown heart emoji.