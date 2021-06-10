Blake Lively Shares Touching Tribute to Father Ernie After His Death

Blake Lively is remembering her late dad.
On Thursday, June 10, the Gossip Girl alum shared a touching photo of herself and her father, Ernie Lively, who died on June 3 at 74, to her Instagram Story. In the pic, which Blake captioned with a brown heart, she is nuzzled against her dad's shoulder. Thus far, the star has not issued a statement on her dad's passing.
Ernie most notably starred on the sitcom The Dukes of Hazzard as Longstreet B. Davenport. He also made guest appearances in shows like TV shows like The X-Files, Seinfeld, Murder, She Wrote and The West Wing. The father of eight, whose children Jason, Eric, Robyn and Lori are also actors, even starred opposite Blake as her onscreen dad in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.
Ernie was with his family when he passed away from cardiac complications. His death comes more than 17 years after he suffered a massive heart attack in 2003, according to People.
In 2013, he became the first patient to have retrograde gene therapy for the heart. At the time, he explained to People of the groundbreaking procedure, "I woke up the other morning and told my wife, 'I haven't felt this good in years.'"
In addition to Blake sharing the photo, her husband Ryan Reynolds, with whom she shares children James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 19 months, showed support by reposting her tribute on his own Instagram Story.
Recently, Blake and Ryan—who donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief funds—have posted about taking charge of their health by getting their coronavirus vaccinations. The A Simple Favor star posted a pic of herself getting her shot to Instagram along with the caption, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."