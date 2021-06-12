American Idol Alum David Archuleta Details Struggles With His Sexuality

David Archuleta took to Instagram to explain why he doesn't know exactly where he fits yet within the LGBTQIA+ community. The American Idol alum, who was was the runner-up on the seventh season of the competition series, posted a selfie on the social media platform along with a lengthy caption about figuring himself out.

The singer-songwriter, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, began, "I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way. I've been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual."

David also shared that due to the fact that he doesn't experience as much sexual desire or urges others do, he believed he may be asexual. He continued, "There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (i know that's a lot of letters that a lot of people don't understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have."