Harry Potter's Tom Felton Has a Surprising Response to Emma Watson Romance Rumors

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy, had an interesting reaction when asked about past speculation of a romance with former co-star Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson's relationship status: It's "something"!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, June 3, the Harry Potter actor was asked about past speculation of a romance with his former co-star, who has a boyfriend. Felton, whose character Draco Malfoy, a junior Death Eater who bullied Watson's Hermione Granger and her friends, gave an...interesting response about his and Watson's relationship.

"We are something, if that makes any sense," Felton said, "as far as we've been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."

Watson, 31, is currently dating boyfriend Leo Robinton. She has not commented on the 33-year-old actor's remarks.

Watson was 10 years old and Felton was 13 when they started filming the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first film in the franchise. As the actors and their characters grew older, many fans shipped Draco and Hermione, who largely remained adversaries onscreen and were never involved romantically, as well as the stars themselves.

In 2011, the year the last Harry Potter film was released, Watson told Seventeen that when she was filming the first two films, she had a crush on Felton, and that he was her first crush overall.

"He totally knows," she told the magazine. "We talked about it—we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool."

Months later, Felton told E! News in response to her comments, "It was very flattering for a 12-year-old boy, but it's nice that we've become friends since then and we can kind of look back and have a laugh at it."

In 2016, E! News asked Felton if he also had a crush on Watson during their Harry Potter days. "We were always very close, but no, nothing of that nature," he said. "Sorry to disappoint."

But two years later, in November 2018, the actors sparked romance rumors when Watson shared on social media a selfie with Felton, congratulating him on his role in the YouTube series Origin. She also posted a video of the two riding a longoard together.

Months later, in February 2019, the actress posted on Instagram a photo Felton took of her. She captioned the post, "Friends capture you best."

The following September, the actor shared on Instagram a photo of himself giving Watson a guitar lesson. He captioned the photo, "Quick learner x."

In his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Felton praised Watson. "I absolutely think the world of her," he said. "I think being part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be kind of the only girl—certainly the youngest one on set—to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. Listen, you're going to get me teary now! No, but I think she's a fantastic influence on the world."

He said he frequently stays in touch with a few Harry Potter co-stars, including Watson. "I spoke to Emma a couple days ago," he said, "and immediately it was conversations about, 'Oh wow, the kitchen sink's been plugged' or some trivial nonsense like my dog wouldn't eat a particular kind of food."

Check out more details about the Harry Potter's cast members' love lives:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Daniel is currently in a relationship with actress Erin Darke, who he crossed paths with while filming their 2013 movie, Kill Your Darlings.

"We met on the set...and just got on immediately. It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them," Daniel said about their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade. "It was one of those sort of situations."

MEGA
Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

Though Emma is very private about her love life, she was linked to rugby player Matthew Janney up until late 2014 and tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for a stretch after that, a source telling The Sun in 2016, "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that." 

Linked to Glee's Chord Overstreet for several months in 2018, then tech CEO Brendan Wallace later that same year, she professed her love to someone new in a 2019 interview with British Vogue.

 "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she told the magazine. "I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."

Soon after her comments went viral, however, Emma was spotted kissing Leo Robinton in October 2019 and the pair are still going strong.

Instagram/Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Rupert is another Harry Potter cast member that keeps his personal life on the down low, but he's been dating actress Georgia Groome on and off for years. The Daily Mail posted pictures of the duo at dinner in Los Angeles back in March 2017 and one lucky fan took a picture with Rupert at the premiere of Georgia's movie Double Date that October. Fast forward three years and they were welcoming their first child together in May 2020.

Six months later, Rupert joined Instagram and revealed his daughter's name in his first post

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" the 32-year-old captioned a sweet photo. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Instagram/Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

After meeting in January of the same year at a Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Orlando in July 2016, Matthew (a.k.a Neville Longbottom) and Angela Jones got engaged in December of that year. "They're both over the moon," his rep told E! News at the time. "They got together in July and hit it off straight away."

The couple tied the knot in Italy in May 2018

Instagram
Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Tom Felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. He and Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson briefly sparked romance rumors in 2018 and 2019, but nothing came to fruition between the former costars, much to fans' chagrin. 

Instagram
Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

The actress started dating singer-songwriter AnDel in 2017, but, according to their Instagram profiles, they have since parted ways.

Previously, she had an even more spellbinding relationship, dating actor Robbie Jarvis, who played Harry's dad James in Order of the Phoenix.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Bonnie and Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower got engaged in 2011, but split the following year.

In 2014, Bonnie opened up about her relationship with new boyfriend Simon Hammerstein, telling The Evening Standard at the time, "We got on really well. That's why we're still together. London's such a melting pot that you can always find lovely people. It's nice being with someone who respects the arts so we talk about everything together."

However, the pair called it quits in 2015 after several years together and Bonnie appeared single...until she posted a Christmas message on Instagram with an unnamed partner. 

Instagram
Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown)

Jessie found love with comedian Alfie Brown. The couple is now parents to children DonnieMargot and Abraham, who was born in October 2020.

Jessie detailed her "slightly extreme" birth experience, later revealing both her newborn son and boyfriend contracted COVID-19

I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive," she captioned a photo of the little one in a hospital crib in January 2021. "He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

Instagram
Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan)

The actor welcomed his first child, son Cooper Michael Murray, with longtime girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey in February 2021.

"It still hasn't sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy," the actor wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I'm so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I'm so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can't wait to have you both home. It's so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe."

 

