Stormi Webster Has Adorable Water Balloon Fight With Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Splashing around!
From the looks of Kylie Jenner's social media posts, she and Travis Scott are having a fun-filled Memorial Day Weekend with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. On Monday, May 31, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share the cute water balloon fight the family had.
In one video, the "Sicko Mode" rapper could be seen filling up blue water balloons, as his little one eagerly awaited for them to be done. Another clip showed the toddler and her dad teaming up together to throw the balloons at the Kylie Cosmetics founder.
Stormi adorably tried to hit her mom with a water balloon after the Houston native successfully splashed Kylie. "No, don't throw it at me," Kylie jokingly told her daughter, but the 3-year-old star didn't oblige. "I'm leaving!"
"love this little baby," the 23-year-old beauty mogul captioned her post of Stormi, which showed the little one wearing a bright yellow dress.
The family's playful hangout comes two days after they headed to Travis' hometown of Houston, Texas. It's unclear if they are still in the city or if they've returned to Los Angeles.
On Saturday, May 29, Kylie shared a video of her and the 29-year-old musician spending time at a playground. In one clip, the duo were all smiles as they spun around in a cyclone device.
Later that day, the family was spotted at a local Target, with an eyewitness telling E! News they all "seemed happy" together.
The eagle-eyed observer also noted that Travis appeared to be "a loving and attentive dad," adding that he "was holding Stormi the whole time."
Since parting ways in 2019, the former couple has remained close to co-parent their little one. Earlier this month, Kylie jetted off to Miami to celebrate Travis' 29th birthday, in which they both grabbed dinner and spent their night at a club where Travis performed. They were also recently spotted at Disneyland with their daughter.
Put simply, they are friendly exes and nothing more. A source previously told E! News they are "good friends" and have a "great co-parenting relationship."
Another insider shared, "Kylie and Travis have a good thing going right now. Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have."
Kylie even addressed her and Travis' relationship status after rumors erupted that they were in an open relationship.
"you guys really just make up anything," she wrote on Twitter on May 21, adding, "i'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true."