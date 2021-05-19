Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo With Travis Scott and Stormi Webster at Disneyland

It's the happiest place on Earth—and Kylie Jenner's precious pic is proof.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the cutest photo on her Instagram Story of herself along with Travis Scott and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. In the snap, the trio are seen enjoying one of the rides at Disneyland in Southern California, with Kylie striking a pose for the camera.
She also uploaded another sweet photo afterwards of her and Stormi sitting in a little pink mug within the Alice in Wonderland ride—and it looks like the tiny tot was busy enjoying herself within the confinements of their cup. Kylie's nieces Dream Kardashian and Chicago West were also spotted in her social media snaps alongside Stormi.
This family outing is the third time Kylie and Travis have been spotted out together this month. The two were most recently photographed enjoying a "triple date" at Catch in Los Angeles on May 10 with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.
Of their night out, a source told E! News they "looked happy to be out together" and spent more than two hours inside the popular restaurant.
And just days before that, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew to Miami on May 2 where she supported Travis at a birthday gig. "They are both single," a source shared. "Kylie thinks Travis is an amazing dad and a good friend. They support each other and are close. It works for both of them and they have something special."
Looks like they're keeping up with their bonding time as a family.