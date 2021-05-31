Kristen Bell Reunites With Her Parents for the First Time in a Year: See the Heartwarming Pics

Watch : Kristen Bell & Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates

Kristen Bell has found her Good Place.

The Veronica Mars actress visited with her parents for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic and it was a cause to celebrate.

"Saw my parents for the first time in over a year," Bell captioned her post on Instagram with sweet photos of her mask-clad folks, Tom and Lorelei Bell. "It was my dad's birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted. I get my stubbornness from him. Happy birthday, dad. I'm so glad you're mine."

Bell shared two adorable snapshots, the first with her father in the middle with his arms around both Kristen and her mother, followed by a selfie with Bell and her dad. Bell's style choices were effortlessly chic as she wore a leopard print dress topped with a leather jacket and monogrammed crossbody clutch.