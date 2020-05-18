Kristen Bell Reveals Who At Home Has Been the "Biggest Quarantine Diva"

Related : At Home With Kristen Bell: Homeschooling, Dax Shepard & More

Not everyone has taken to self-isolation in the Bell-Shepard household!

On Monday, Kristen Bell virtually stopped by Daily Pop and gave E!'s own Scott Tweedie an update from self-isolation. During a game, called "Bell-ieve It Or Not," the Frozen 2 star answered rapid fire questions about her life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"First up, biggest quarantine diva?" Scott asked the always-relatable actress.

"My five-year-old, without question," The Good Place leading lady declared to E!.

As E! readers surely know, Kristen and husband Dax Shepard have two daughters together, Delta (5) and Lincoln (7). Yet, it's been her oldest daughter that's given her a hard time about her homeschooling style.

Per Kristen, during an opinion writing assignment, her seven-year-old said, "My mom has bad reactions."

"And the evidence was, 'She uses a stern voice, she doesn't believe in me and she has no patience,'" the Veronica Mars actress relayed. Talk about a tough crowd!