Kurt Cobain File Released by FBI 27 Years After His Death

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a file regarding the death of late Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain, more than two decades after his passing.

The music icon was found dead at his Seattle home on April 5, 1994—27 years ago. He was 27 years old. At the time, police said they believed Cobain killed himself with a single shotgun blast to the head and that a suicide note was found next to the musician's body, which was discovered by an electrician. But for years, the circumstances surrounding Cobain's death have spurred many conspiracy theories, with many fans believing he was actually murdered.

The public uncertainty regarding the cause of his passing is the theme of a file about Cobain that was made public by the FBI last month and accessed by E! News on Saturday, May 8.

Rolling Stone, first reported about the unearthed documents, which span 10 pages. The outlet said the Bureau has not specified a reason regarding the timing of the file's release. Here is a summary of the findings:

Letters Urging an FBI Investigation

The Bureau released two letters it received from recipients whose names have been redacted and who called for an FBI investigation into Cobain's death.

One letter, an email with no subject, was sent in 2013 to the FBI's Seattle office.

"Dear whoever it may concern, I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain," the author states. "The official story from the Seattle police department is that he took his own life, however there are a lot of unanswered questions and inconsistencies with this."

The writer continues, "I feel...information has gone ignored and suppressed long enough by the Seattle police and the media. I'm writing you in hopes for your help to press for a reexamination of Mr. Cobain's death. Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States."