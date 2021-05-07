Jinger Duggar Explains Why She Defied Family Tradition and Began Wearing Pants

Watch : Josh Duggar's Hearing Reveals Graphic New Allegations in Court

Jinger Duggar is no longer letting her parents' beliefs define her wardrobe choices.

In the TLC reality star's new book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, co-written with husband Jeremy Vuolo, she writes that she started to "reexamine" the lessons she was taught by her family. She explained, "I wanted to see if the convictions I'd always held were true. I wanted to examine why I believed what I believed, and if those beliefs were supported by the Scripture."

"Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens," Jinger continued. "Now, as I reexamined and compared them to scripture, my convictions were changing."

Her convictions were modified ever so slightly, but Jinger no longer believed pants were inappropriate. As she put it, "Modesty isn't about what you wear. It's about the position of your heart."