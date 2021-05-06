Josh Duggar Released on Bail After Arrest on Child Pornography Charges

Josh starred with his family on the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting between 2008 and 2015. That year, the show was canceled after an unearthed 2006 police report stated that when he was a teenager, Josh had sexually molested five underage girls while they slept. Josh was not charged.

He later resigned from his position at the Family Research Council, a Christian lobbying group, and issued a statement saying, "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret."

His parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, later said in a Fox News interview that four of the girls were his sisters and that they sent Josh to counseling and had him speak to the police.

"He was still a kid. He was still a juvenile. He wasn't an adult," Jim Bob told host Megyn Kelly. "This was not rape or anything like that. This was touching someone over their clothes."

Following Josh's recent arrest and charges, his parents said in a statement last Friday, "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

During Wednesday's hearing, the federal agent said investigators found on Josh's computer a program named Covenant Eyes, which aims to help users "overcome porn addiction." It was supposed to monitor his internet usage and report the findings to his wife. But the agent said the program did not detect Josh's online activity because he used a password-protected network.

Josh has admitted to having a porn addiction. Later in 2015, Josh admitted to and apologized for cheating on Anna, after the extramarital affairs website Ashley Madison was hacked and he was revealed as a subscriber. He said in a statement at the time, "I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

He then amended his statement to remove the part about a pornography addiction.