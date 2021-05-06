Channing Tatum Reveals How He Lost 10 Pounds After "Drinking Beers and Riding Dirt Bikes" in Quarantine

Watch : Will Channing Tatum Ever Hang Up His Pony?

It wasn't quite the "quarantine 15," but Channing Tatum did deal with weight gain during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41-year-old Magic Mike actor discussed his body transformation on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 5, revealing that after putting on a few pounds, he got into the best shape of his life.

"For the first like, I'd say week or two weeks, I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, 'I can't do this for like, two months.' Like, 'This is bad,'" he said. "And then me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard. We started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person."

When host Jimmy Fallon asked how "big" he got from all those beers and bike rides, Channing responded, "Pretty fat. I would say probably, college 10, a nice 10 pounds. And then I took it off."

After the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Channing, who has also talked about weight gain in past years, shared no photos of himself on his Instagram feed until August, when he posted a pic to announce his first children's book, The One and Only Sparkella, inspired by his and ex-wife Jenna Dewan's now 7-year-old daughter Everly.

In the post, the actor showcases his signature bulging muscles while wearing a colorful, paint splattered apron, fairy wings and an eye mask bearing a crown, and sitting to read the book amid a collection of plush unicorns.