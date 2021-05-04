Channel Audrey Hepburn With This Beauty Breakdown of Her Signature Glam

The word "legendary" gets thrown around more often than it should. Yet, no one truly encapsulates the term quite like the one and only Audrey Hepburn.

After all, the British star's life and legacy are synonymous with film, fashion and beauty. And not to sound trite, but the Breakfast at Tiffany's actress is the blueprint when it comes to everlasting style and effortless glamour. If anything, she's the original influencer.

Case in point? She the mastermind behind Louis Vuitton's beloved Speedy 25 handbag, as well as the muse for the world's first-ever pre-shampoo treatment by hairstylist Philip Kingsley. Plus, many fragrances, including Givenchy's debut perfume, were specifically made for her.

Simply iconic.

But as a product of The Golden Age of Hollywood, the Funny Face star understood the art of getting dolled up. So much so that she had a close relationship with her makeup artist (a rarity for the time), Alberto de Rossi.