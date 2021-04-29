Pregnant Scheana Shay Debuts "No Botox" Face in New Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek

Scheana Shay can make even a 40 pound pregnancy weight gain look chic!
In a newly released sneak peek at season nine of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, the reality star jokes to co-stars Tom Sandoval and girlfriend Ariana Madix about what it's like being very pregnant.
"Girl, I've put on 40 pounds," Scheana vents to Ariana, who assures her that it's just all in her stomach area.
But Scheana disagrees, and shows off her new curves to prove it. "It's all here," she laughs while lifting her butt. "Booty, boobs, double waist size."
Tom serves up some pastries while Scheana explains that a natural birth is "obviously the goal." In fact, Scheana has been going au natural for her whole pregnancy. "Natural, no Botox," Scheana smiles. "First time in 10 years." The mother-to-be then shows off how many facial expressions she can make without injections.
"You look so good!" Ariana approves.
Fans can also get a sneak peek at ready-to-pop Lala Kent gush over how "proud" she is of her body at 37 weeks in another recently released season nine preview.
Proud mama Scheana gave birth to daughter Summer Moon with boyfriend Brock Davies earlier this week on April 26. "We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!" Scheana shared on Instagram.
Check out the adorable sneak peek at Scheana's pregnancy above!
Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date, but in the meantime, fans can binge past episodes on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)