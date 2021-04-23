Bitsie Tulloch Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Guide for Supermamas Everywhere

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it, moms are superheroes! They give us attention, love, advice and will do anything to make us happy. So, what do you get the woman in your life who has otherworldly powers? If you're unsure, Bitsie Tulloch has a few ideas! In addition to having a child of her own, Bitsie plays a mom on The CW's Superman & Lois, which means she knows exactly what kind of gifts your mom would love to receive on Mother's Day!

"My favorite part of Mother's Day is not just the acknowledgment of how much time and effort goes into being a Mom, but the shared collective experience," Bitsie told E!. "Motherhood takes many shapes. I always reach out to my mom friends to wish them a happy Mother's Day - whether they are adoptive moms, foster moms, surrogate moms, pregnant future moms, or even fur-moms - and to thank them for providing an example of patience and strength to guide me on my own journey."