Wyatt Pike Drops Song "Friday Nights" After Shocking American Idol Exit

"American Idol" Fans Shocked After Wyatt Pike's Sudden Exit

Despite dropping out of American Idol, Wyatt Pike isn't giving up his love of music.

The singer, who shocked fans with his sudden exit from the competition series in mid-April, took to social media to announce the release of "Friday Nights," an original song. "As promised, here's a video of my tune 'Friday Nights'!" he wrote in an April 19 Instagram post alongside the visual. "I had fun filming this for you yesterday, hope you enjoy! 'Friday Nights' is available on all streaming platforms!"

After sharing the video online, Wyatt received a flood of comments from fans. "So glad to see you making music," one fan wrote, "my family and I were a little worried when you left American Idol.. but all that matters is that you keep making things, wherever that may be." While another echoed, "You are very talented I wish you had stayed on idol I believe you would have won!"