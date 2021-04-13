American Idol Fans Shocked After Wyatt Pike Suddenly Drops Out of Competition

Watch : Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Auditions For "American Idol"

Dim the lights, we have an American Idol mystery to solve.

On the April 12 episode of the singing competition series, Ryan Seacrest made a shocking announcement about contestant Wyatt Pike. "Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition," the host said of the singer, who made it into the top 12. "He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best."

While Wyatt has yet to speak out about his exit, the artist's recent social media post appears to offer a clue. On April 7, days before his departure from Idol was announced on the live show, Wyatt posted photos to Instagram from Park City, Utah, his hometown. "Something to feel this through: home," he captioned his post. "Thankful for the rollercoaster I'm on today."

After seeing the post last week, one fan immediately commented, "Praying this means you are just missing home and you weren't voted off." In response, Wyatt wrote, "You nailed it! I don't know the results yet! :)"

Wyatt's comment was posted six days ago, so it appears things might have changed since then.