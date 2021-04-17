Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel

Watch : Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos

Prince Philip has been laid to rest.

Following an intimate funeral—only 30 members of the royal family attended—the Duke of Edinburgh was placed in the Royal Vault underneath the Quire at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, April 17. The Garter Principal King of Arms, who offers heraldic and other advice to The Queen and government, read Prince Philip's styles and titles, including His Royal Highness, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich. A lament was also played by a Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland in honor of Prince Philip's role of Royal Colonel of The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland. In addition, the Buglers of the Royal Marines sounded The Last Post.

Near the end of the service, the Buglers of the Royal Marines played "Action Stations" in honor of Prince Philip serving as Captain General for more than six decades.

Ahead of the solemn moment, the royal family gathered together to say their final farewells. During a moving procession, Philip's children—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew—walked behind his casket, with grandchildren Prince William, Peter Philips and Prince Harry trailing behind them.

Ending the procession was Queen Elizabeth II who walked alongside a lady-in-waiting. His coffin was carried in a Land Rover, which the late royal had a hand in designing.

The funeral comes a week after Prince Philip's death on April 9. He was 99. After the news was shared, his family, friends and world leaders from across the globe paid tribute to the royal.

Taking to the official Kensington Palace Instagram account, Prince William shared a touching message alongside a photo of Prince Philip with Prince George.