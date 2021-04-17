Prince Philip’s Extraordinary Life Remembered During Royal Funeral

The world paid tribute to the longest-serving British consort, Prince Philip, during his funeral on Saturday, April 17.
Thirty family members gathered at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to honor Queen Elizabeth II's late husband. Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew—the Duke's children—as well as Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton were on hand to bid farewell to the WWII veteran.
"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband," Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 9. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
Born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1921, he later enrolled at the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth in 1939. He met a young Queen Elizabeth when she visited the institution, and they wrote letters to each other before marrying in 1947.
In the days since his death, his four children have opened up about Philip's incredible life and legacy.
During a pre-recorded interview with ITV, Edward reflected on his parents' long-lasting relationship, saying, "To have someone that you confide in and smile about some things that you couldn't perhaps smile about in public is very, very important." He said he'll remember this father's passion for cricket and carriage driving, as well as his "fantastic" sense of humor: "It was always his humor that came through, the twinkle in his eye."
Scroll on to see his life remembered during his royal funeral.