Bailee Madison Goes Full Cowboy in the Trailer For A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

Watch : "A Cinderella Story: Starstruck" Trailer

A new Cinderella Story is coming, and it's taking a few cues from a few other iconic teen movies, too.

Bailee Madison is starring in a brand new movie called A Cinderella Story: Starstruck—the sixth in the iconic Cinderella Story franchise—as a small-town farm girl named Finley who longs for something bigger. She gets her chance to make it happen when a Hollywood film crew comes to her small Idaho town to shoot a movie, starring hot young actor Jackson Stone (Michael Evans Behling).

Finley has the chance to try out for a role, but of course her audition goes horribly (and muddily) wrong, which leads her to pull a She's the Man and disguise herself as a cowboy named Huck. Based on this adorable trailer, that plan goes oddly well, though she has to watch out for her evil stepmother (April Telek) and her evil step-siblings Saffron (Lillian Doucet-Roche) and Kale (Richard Harmon).