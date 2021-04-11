Britney Spears' Cryptic Announcement of "Red" Arrival Causes More Confusion

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Posts About the Color Red

The day has apparently arrived for Britney Spears' fans to learn what her previous posts about the color red were building toward, but unfortunately, questions still remain.

On Friday, April 9, the 39-year-old pop star shared a photo to Instagram of herself wearing fingerless red gloves under a sheer black top. In the pic, she put her hands on her face, not unlike Macaulay Culkin's iconic Home Alone pose.

She captioned it, "RED IS HERE [red-lips emojis] !!!!"

This followed a slew of previous Instagram posts in which the star had appeared to tease some kind of big project or moment involving the aforementioned color.

On March 23, she shared a couple posts referencing red, although neither of them contained any obvious red. "Twisted Elegance … introducing RED," she captioned a carousel of photos of herself in a lace top.

A couple hours later, she shared a video of herself dancing in the same outfit. "No lipstick … blush … or foundation cause I was in a rush … but you get the idea !!!!! RED [chile-pepper emoji] !!!!!" she wrote.