Britney Spears' Cryptic Announcement of "Red" Arrival Causes More Confusion

After teasing something involving the color red over the past few weeks, Britney Spears finally posted that the color is now "here," although it didn't exactly clear much up for her fans.

By Ryan Gajewski Apr 11, 2021 11:57 PMTags
Britney SpearsCelebrities
Watch: Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Posts About the Color Red

The day has apparently arrived for Britney Spears' fans to learn what her previous posts about the color red were building toward, but unfortunately, questions still remain. 

On Friday, April 9, the 39-year-old pop star shared a photo to Instagram of herself wearing fingerless red gloves under a sheer black top. In the pic, she put her hands on her face, not unlike Macaulay Culkin's iconic Home Alone pose. 

She captioned it, "RED IS HERE [red-lips emojis] !!!!"

This followed a slew of previous Instagram posts in which the star had appeared to tease some kind of big project or moment involving the aforementioned color. 

On March 23, she shared a couple posts referencing red, although neither of them contained any obvious red. "Twisted Elegance … introducing RED," she captioned a carousel of photos of herself in a lace top.

A couple hours later, she shared a video of herself dancing in the same outfit. "No lipstick … blush … or foundation cause I was in a rush … but you get the idea !!!!! RED [chile-pepper emoji] !!!!!" she wrote.

Later that month, she posted a number of images that did in fact show red, including a red refrigerator and a cat in a red shelving unit. 

Still, her April 9 post didn't exactly clear up any lingering confusion for fans. 

"WHATS RED BESTIE," one user commented. Another fan wrote, "Use me as the 'I don't understand' button."

Fans have felt increasing concern for the "Toxic" singer ever since the February release of the FX documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which focuses on her conservatorship situation with father Jamie Spears.

