Why Luke Bryan Thinks Katy Perry Will "Never" Give Her Daughter Daisy His Baby Gift

Will Katy Perry ever give her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom the baby gift she received from Luke Bryan? The country music star doesn't think so.

During the April 7 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the "One Margarita" singer talked about how he presented his American Idol co-star with a Daisy BB gun.

"It just seemed to be the right gift," he said, later adding, "That will never see the light of day. Maybe under lock and key."

Perry, who welcomed her baby girl in August with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, also talked about the gifts she received from Bryan and their fellow judge Lionel Richie during a February episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"Lionel and Luke gave very Lionel and Luke gifts," the "Firework" singer explained. "Lionel gave her a nice robe and then a bottle of champagne for mom and dad, and then Luke gave her a pink tractor and a Daisy BB gun. Look, us judges, we stay true to who we are."