Andy Cohen Announces Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion in Hilarious Teaser

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is getting the Andy Cohen reunion treatment.

On Wednesday, April 7, it was revealed that a KUWTK reunion will be coming following the final season's conclusion later this year. And if that wasn't exciting enough news, a new teaser confirmed that the king of Bravo reunions will be hosting the look back event on E!.

In the new video below, Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are seen filming a FaceTime prank. As for the person they called? The beloved Watch What Happens Live host.

"Holy Kardashian-Jenners," he remarked as the KUWTK family silently stared. "Wait, am I in trouble?"

Of course, this wasn't an every day prank as Andy took the opportunity to share the big reunion news. "Wait, while I have you all here, can I share the big news?" Andy asked the famous family.