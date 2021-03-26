Bryce Hall Addresses Those Josie Canseco Rumors After Addison Rae Split

Watch : Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Officially Breakup Amid Cheating Rumors

According to Bryce Hall, he has, in fact, hooked up with someone since he and Addison Rae officially broke up one month ago. The question is: Who?

Two days after Addison let slip that she and Bryce are over, he addressed their split and a potential new woman in his life during a live chat on BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards on Thursday, March 25.

The TikTok star, 21, was very secretive when discussing recent rumors that he's been hooking up with his "homie," Josie Canseco, who recently dated Logan Paul but was seen cuddling with G-Eazy at a party on Feb. 27.

"People didn't know that we were broken up, and now are saying that I cheated on Addison with Josie," Bryce explained.

Josh Richards then tried to clarify, "But you and Addison have been broken up?" Bryce confirmed that was true, which made it seem that he did get with Josie, but it was after the breakup. But then he clarified, "No, me and Josie are just friends."