Khloe Kardashian Talks Surrogacy With Tristan Thompson in KUWTK Final Season Trailer

Gearing up for goodbye.

On Monday, March 8, E! released the supertease for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the new trailer, old memories are revisited and new moments are teased.

"For the past 14 years, our family has invited cameras inside our homes to document our most personal moments," Kim Kardashian notes in a voiceover. "We have shared the ordinary and extraordinary, our triumphs and our tragedies."

In flashback footage, fans are reminded of the Kardashian-Jenners' best moments, including the arrivals of their respective children, Kendall Jenner landing the Victoria's Secret fashion show and more.

However, the trailer also highlights the incredibly personal moments that the KUWTK cameras captured. Namely, Kim is seen tearfully describing her harrowing Paris robbery.

The Skims mogul further shares in her voiceover, "Now we are upon our 20th season and still have so much more of our journey to share."