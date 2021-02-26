Lady GagaGolden GlobesTiger WoodsKardashiansPhotosVideos

2021 ACM Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert lead the list of nominees for the 2021 ACM Awards. Scroll on to see the complete list.

Award season is here!

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony, set to air on April 18. This year, Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the talented list with six nods each, while Miranda Lambert follows close behind with five nominations and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett scored four nods each.

John Legend was also honored with his first-ever ACM Awards nomination in the Video of the Year category for his "Hallelujah" duet with Carrie Underwood, while Gwen Stefani also earned her first ACM nod in the Music Event of the Year category for her duet with fiancé Blake Shelton, "Nobody But You."

Producer busbee, who passed away in 2019, was also recognized by the ACMs with two posthumous nominations for Music Event and Single of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Scroll on to see the complete list of nominees for the 2021 ACM Awards!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

 

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

 

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

 

DUO OF THE YEAR 

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

 

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

Terry Wyatt/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

 

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson 

Parker McCollum

 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan

Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

 

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown

Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes

Record Label: RCA Nashville

 

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

 

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

 

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb

Record Label: Mercury Nashville

 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

 

"I Hope" – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

 

"I Hope You're Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producers: busbee

Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

 

"More Hearts Than Mine" – Ingrid Andress

Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

 

"The Bones" – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

 

SONG OF THE YEAR 

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby

Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing

 

"One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde

Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

 

"Some People Do" – Old Dominion

Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music

 

"Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton 

Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson

Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp

 

"The Bones" – Maren Morris

Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz

Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane

Publishing Corp.

 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 

"Better Than We Found It" – Maren Morris 

Director: Gabrielle Woodland

Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke

 

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert 

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: Heather Levenstone

 

"Gone" – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson

Producer: David Garcia

 

"Hallelujah" – Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Director: Randee St. Nicholas

Producer: Greg Wells

 

"Worldwide Beautiful" – Kane Brown

Director: Alex Alvga

Producer: Christen Pinkston

Global Citizen Prize/NBC

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

 

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR 

"Be A Light" – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

 

"Does To Me" – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

 

"I Hope You're Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

 

"Nobody But You" – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

 

"One Beer" – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Loud Records

 

"One Too Many" – Keith Urban, P!nk

Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

  

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jarrod Travis Cure

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Glenn Worf

 

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

 

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Corenflos

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

 

PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Mike Rojas

Benmont Tench

 

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alicia Enstrom

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Mickey Raphael

Ilya Toshinskiy

Kristin Wilkinson

 

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Spencer Cullum

Dan Dugmore

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

 

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jeff Balding

Jason Hall

Gena Johnson

Vance Powell 

F. Reid Shippen

 

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Dann Huff

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast live on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS.

