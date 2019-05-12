Chris Stapleton and His Wife Morgane Welcome Baby No. 5

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Well, this is certainly one exciting way to ring in Mother's Day
Country music star Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane Stapleton welcomed their fifth child into the world on Sunday, making the holiday feel a little more personal.
Morgane announced the happy news on Instagram Sunday afternoon with a photo of their new baby holding onto her hand. "The most perfect Mother's day...I wish all you Mama's the happiest of days today!" she wrote.
Neither Morgane nor Chris has shared the baby's name just yet.
E! News' Giuliana Rancic caught up with the parents on the red carpet at the at the 2019 Grammysand they didn't divulge their baby's sex either.
"We keep thinking we want to be surprised," Morgane explained. "We have an envelope. We'll see if we open it."
Morgane also said finding out the baby's sex at the time of birth "could be fun."
Chris and Morgane have gone about their most recent birth and pregnancy announcements in relatively public ways.
In November, The Blast reported that the "Tennessee Whiskey" singer announced his wife's pregnancy in front of a huge audience at one of his concerts at Madison Square Garden.
"Some of you may know that we have four children," he reportedly told the cheering crowd. "Now there's four for us, but we're going to make it five!"
That happened just about seven months after Chris and Morgane welcomed babies three and four—twins!
Chris won some awards at the 2018 ACM Awardsbut he missed the show because of the twins, which host Reba McEntire shared with the viewers.
McEntire quipped, "We just found out that those little rascals came a little bit early. Hot off the press!"
In honor of Morgane and Chris welcoming their fifth child, take a look at the photos below to see how other stars are celebrating Mother's Day this year.
The Dancing With the Stars pro posted a photo of herself with her and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy's son Shai, writing, "My Shoosh Poosh In The Boosh �� #inthebu #happymothersday."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted this photo with her and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson.
The NBA player and Khloe Kardashian's ex shared this photo of his mom Andrea Thompson, writing, "Happy Mother's Day Mommy...I love you soo much I'm so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and willing to sacrifice everything for her kids."
The SNL star posted this photo of him and mom Amy Waters Davidson. They live together in a Staten Island, NY home the two bought together years ago.
The reality star and former Playboy model posted selfies of her and son Hank Baskett Jr., and daughter Alijah Baskett, writing, "Best Mother's Day EVERRRRR."
The actress shared a photo of her late mother Carrie Fisher, writing, "Happy Mother's Day. But Mother's Day can be more than just one adjective...I've come to realize it's also okay to have a Sad Mother's Day, Weird Mother's Day, Funny Mother's Day, Angry Mother's Day, Frustrated Mother's Day or all of the above....sending my love to anyone who needs it."
Hilaria Baldwin posted a photo of her and husband Alec Baldwin with their kids Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo on Mother's Day, a month after she suffered a miscarriage. She wrote, "Mothers come in all different forms. Some of us have young babies, some of us have older babies, some of us have had babies pass, some of us carried babies-but lost them inside of us...some of us are step mommies, adopted, fostered, cared so strongly for another....some have fur babies... I know I cannot names them all...whichever mama you are: Happy Mother's Day to all. This day for me is about celebrating people who care wholeheartedly and selflessly for others...that, I believe, is the definition of a 'MOTHER.'"
The singer posted a photo of him, wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful wife @JessicaBiel and all the Moms out there CRUSHING this thing called life. Jess, you are the glue that holds our family together and I'm so grateful to be your Huz... I LOVE YOU! Every day should be Mother's Day!!"
Jessica Biel posted this photo of herself with husband Justin Timberbake and his mom Lynn Harless FaceTiming her own mother Kimberly Biel, writing, "We're so lucky to get to spend Mother's Day two years in a row with at least one half of the dynamic duo who have been the heroes of our lives. Thank you for always teaching us important s--t and sorry that we didn't understand it until 20 years later. But seriously, Mom- you are right, you were right and you have always been right. Lol. I love you and I'm so grateful for you both."
The actress posted this photo of her with daughter Apple and son Moses, writing, "Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life. I love you both so much. I love all you mamas out there! Happy Mother's Day!!"
The actress posted this photo of herself with husband Dean McDermott and their kids Stella, Hattie, Liam, Finn, and Beau, writing, "So blessed to have been made a mommy 5 times thanks to these gorgeous creatures! I adore you Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. And, thank you @imdeanmcdermott for creating this magical family with me. And, to my bonus babe @thejackmonty I love you. And, a special love shout out to my mommy @candyspelling I love you! Happy Mother's Day to all mothers everywhere! Best job and honor in the entire world! #mothersday."
The actress posted a photo of her and husband Nick Jonas' family, writing, "Family first.. Mother's Day celebrations.. to my mom @madhumalati And all the amazing mothers who have been incredible influences in my life. Thank you and I'm so grateful.. just tell ur mom you love her.. give her a hug. Feel the love. Miss u mom."
The eldest son of the late Michael Jackson posted this photo of him and grandmother Katherine Jackson at his graduation from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, writing, "Let's really celebrate the some of the strongest women I have been fortunate to know and love so closely in my life and who deserve recognition on Mother's Day."
The Jersey Shore star, who is pregnant with her third child, appeared with her daughter Giovanna and son Lorenzo and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing MAWMA'S our there! Keep being fierce as hell...This is the only day my kids are actually listening to me because any inconvenience that happens I say 'Kids, it's Mother's Day' & I immediately get 'sorry mom love you.'"
The reality star shared this photo of her with kids Mason, Penelope and Reign during a trip to Portofino, Italy, writing, "My heartbeat."
The actor posted this photo of ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his mom Christine Anne Boldt, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love. Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50's #DignityForIncarceratedWomencampaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother's Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of her and Travis Scott's 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
The former First Lady shared this photo of her and former President Barack Obama's daughter Malia and Sasha, and her own mother, Marian Shields Robinson.
The tennis star posted this photo of her and husband Alexis Ohanian and their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager shared this photo collage of her mother, her kids and her grandchildren, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special. To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you @Kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner... you are my heart ❤️#happymothersday."
The Avengers star posted this photo him with wife Elsa Pataky and his mother Leonie Hemsworth, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the legendary mums out there!! Especially my two favorites here! We owe you the world . @elsapatakyconfidential #mum."
The Jonas Brothers singer posted this photo of him with wife Danielle Jonas and their daughters Alena Jonas, 5, and Valentina Jonas, 2, writing, "I can't say enough about this incredible woman. You are the most amazing mother and best friend anyone can ask for. You always put yourself second to the needs of others and especially our family. You amaze me every day! I love you @daniellejonas happy Mother's Day!"
The star, a mother of two, shared this throwback photo of her with mom Lynne Spears and sister Britney Spears, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to these two beautiful women, who taught me everything I know about being a momma."
The Jersey Shore star posted a video of herself getting a paint makeover from her 3-year-old son Greyson, her and ex Roger Mathews' youngest of their two children.
The pop queen posted this photo of two of her six children on Mother's Day.
The actress posted on Instagram this rare photo of her with her and partner Norman Reedus's daughter, quoting from Robert Munsch's book I Love You Forever: "I love you forever / I'll like you for always . As long as I'm living / My baby you will be."
Congratulations, Chris and Morgane!
