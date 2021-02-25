Lady Gaga Returns to Her Brunette Roots During Glamorous Outing in Rome

Watch : Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" Turns 10: E! News Rewind

Ally, is that you?

Lady Gaga looks more like her movie star alter ego these days, because she's a brunette once again!

The "Shallow" singer was spotted out in Rome on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with a brand new bellissimo look ahead of her next movie Gucci.

She certainty had the perfect designer ensemble for the occasion, as she was all dressed up in a statement-making leopard print caftan from Celine's fall/winter 2020 ready-to-wear collection. Gaga, 34, paired it with black heels, an embellished face mask and dark sunglasses.

But, obviously, the biggest change was her new dark locks. Her brown hair was pulled back during her Italian outing—quite the switch from her recent performance at President Joe Biden's Inauguration last month.

According to Grazia magazine, Gaga has returned to Italy to start filming Gucci in March.

She's set to play Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, in the fashion-focused film, which is directed by The Martian's Ridley Scott. Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Adam Driver are slated to star, too.