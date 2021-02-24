Tiger Woods' Ex Rachel Uchitel Says She's "Shaken" Over Car Crash

Watch : Tiger Wood's Car Accident: Celebrities React

Tiger Woods' ex, Rachel Uchitel, is sharing a message of caution after the golfer was hospitalized due to a car crash on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Around 7 a.m., Woods was involved in a single-car crash near Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lt. Michael White told E! News his injuries are "non-life threatening." However, Woods' agent Mark Steinberg told NBC he suffered multiple leg injuries and was undergoing surgery as of the early afternoon.

Uchitel, whose affair with Woods made headlines in 2009, exclusively told E! News how she's processing news of the accident.

"Obviously, I'm shaken to see this," the former nightclub hostess said. "I'm really hoping he walks out of there OK. Knowing Tiger, this is the last thing he wants, the entire world watching him this way. On the golf course, yes, but not like this."

She noted, "The most important thing is to make sure he's OK. Thank God it's a non-life threatening injury... He's one of the greatest athletes in the world and we've been seeing him in one of the greatest sports comebacks in history. It's going to be interesting to see what happens."