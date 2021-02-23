Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn and More Stars Speak Out After Car Crash

Celebrities are sending support to Tiger Woods after the professional golfer was severely injured in a car accident.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the athlete was involved in a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision that morning.
Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Michael White tells E! News Woods was conscious when he was removed from the vehicle through the front windshield, and then rushed to a local hospital by ambulance.
Woods' agent Mark Steinberg gave an update on the golfer's health, telling NBC News in a statement, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."
A day earlier, Woods participated in a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV, according to Golf Digest. This event was attended by numerous celebrities, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Dwyane Wade and David Spade.
Pinkett-Smith is one of the celebrities sending support to the 45-year-old athlete, who was already in recovery from a December procedure.
Additionally, Woods' ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, has also spoken out in the wake of the accident. To see what she had to say on social media, continue scrolling.
Lindsey Vonn: "Praying for TW right now."
Jada Pinkett Smith: "Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don't take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you're good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!"
Reggie Bush: "We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ!"
Alex Rodriguez: "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."
Chad Johnson: "Hope Tiger Woods is okay."
Karamo: "Praying for #TigerWoods I am praying that he is okay. The photos on the news of crash are so scary. Really hope he is good."
Jake Owen: "My [heart emoji] goes out to @TigerWoods ... praying for ya man."
Ian Poulter: "Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad."
Julian Edelman: "Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback."