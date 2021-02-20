See the Royal Babies Over the Years, Including Princess Eugenie's First Photo of Her Newborn Son

Oh, baby!

Princess Eugenie melted everyone's hearts after she shared the first photos of her newborn son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who she shares with her husband of two years, Jack Brooksbank.

The heartwarming pictures showed the proud parents holding up their baby boy, who appeared to be sound asleep as he was bundled up in a blue blanket.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," the 30-year-old royal captioned her Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 20. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

The proud parents welcomed their little one just a few days before Valentine's Day. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shared at the time. "Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."