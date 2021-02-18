3 New York Fashion Week 2021 Trends You Can Shop Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Why not get ahead of the game and start adding this fall's fashion trends, as seen at New York Fashion Week, to your wardrobe right now? We've scoured the shows and decided on botanical prints, menswear and plaid blazers as our favorite wearable upcoming trends.
Below, check them out on the runways, from Rebecca Minkoff to Jason Wu, plus get the look at a more affordable price-point from Nasty Gal, Asos, BB Dakota and more of our favorite stores.
Botanical Prints
Designers are bringing it back to nature with all types of botanical prints, from florals to leaves. Steal the looks seen on the Cinq à Sept, Rebecca Minkoff and Jason Wu runways.
Nothing Bud Flowers Floral Button-Down Blouse
This gorgeous V-neck blouse is on sale. It has a muted floral print.
Asos Design Dad Suit Blazer in Floral Print
The hues of this oversize blazer are perfect for spring. Plus, it's currently on sale.
Gigi Dress
Steal Rebecca Minkoff's look with this dress that has ruffled shoulders and billowy sleeves.
Menswear
Oversize suits have a menswear appeal, and we're seeing them juxtaposed with more feminine accessories. We're inspired by the looks seen on the Cinq à Sept and Anne Klein runways.
The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt
Enter: The perfect button-down shirt. It comes in a variety of colors and is made of 100% silk.
Asos Design Slim High Rise Pants With Split Hem in Black
These classic trousers have a split hem detail that adds visual interest to your look.
Relaxed Cotton Pants
These relaxed cotton pants come in three colors and have a high-waisted fit.
Plaid Blazers
Plaid blazers are a fall classic, but you can totally pop one on during a chilly spring day too, depending on its colorway. We saw oversize versions of them on the runways of Cinq à Sept and Jason Wu.
The Oversized Blazer
This oversize blazer is menswear-inspired and made of 100% recycled Italian wool.
Plaid Behavior Blazer
We love the soft colors of this oversize blazer.
Ashby Blazer
Pick from several different plaids in this vintage-inspired, oversize blazer.
Up next, FreshlyFit makes clean eating easy AF.