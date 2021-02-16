Allison Janney Says It's "Very Odd" Working on Mom Without Anna Faris

Anna Faris may be gone from Mom, but she hasn't been forgotten.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16's all-new The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Allison Janney revealed what it's been like filming the CBS comedy without her longtime co-star. While catching up with host Ellen DeGeneres, Janney made it clear that Faris has been missed during season eight.

"Yeah, it was very odd and she's very missed," the Oscar winner relayed. "Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed."

However, as Janney told DeGeneres, the Mom family fully supports Faris' decision to explore other opportunities. She added, "We're just happy that she's doing what she wants to do now, and we're happy even more so that we're able to still tell these stories about these great women in recovery and I think there are some really wonderful characters that have been established. And people love the show so, we're gonna keep telling the stories as long as we can."