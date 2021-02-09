The Hilarious Reason Mila Kunis Called Herself a "Horrible Mom"

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Even Mila Kunis needed a quarantine break.

During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, Feb. 9, the actress dished on her and husband Ashton Kutcher's joint Super Bowl 2021 commercial for Cheetos.

Co-starring with the one and only Shaggy, the married pair put a modern spin on the singer's classic hit, "It Wasn't Me," as Mila attempted to convince Ashton she didn't steal his Cheetos. The opportunity proved to be a much-needed—albeit brief—break from quarantine for the parents of 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri.

As she recalled to Ellen DeGeneres, the actors both got the offer for the commercial and thought it was funny. However, "it was in the peak of the pandemic," Mila said, "it made no sense logically." Still, they made it work. "I was dying to get out of the house," she said. "I looked at it as a two-day vacation."