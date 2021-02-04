Watch Kim Kardashian Roast James Charles for His Latest "TikTok Scam"

No one should ever expect to pull a fast one on Kim Kardashian.
Beauty influencer James Charles posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 3 of himself using FaceTime to call a number of his well-known acquaintances for the "I'm Busy" challenge that has been going viral on TikTok lately. Kim was among those he contacted, but she was the only one to shoot him down before he could even ask if he could call her back, per the challenge.
"What TikTok scam are you doing right now?" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star abruptly wanted to know.
"No!" James replied, realizing he'd been caught red-handed. "You're so annoying!"
Among the other stars to get a FaceTime call was Kris Jenner. James asked her, "Hey, mama, I'm actually busy right now, can I call you back a little later?"
First, a confused Kris asked him to repeat himself, and then she said incredulously, "You're busy?" Frankly, we're surprised he could even get away with calling her "mama."
Also on the receiving end of the attempted prank were Lil Nax X, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa and Iggy Azalea. Amusingly, Lil Nas X and JoJo are both shown giving the exact same three-word response.
Kim and Kris are not the first members of their family to be targeted by the popular challenge. On Feb. 1, Justine Skye pulled the stunt on Kendall Jenner, who happened to be in the middle of a leisurely bath when she received the ill-timed call.
Kendall replied, "What! You just called me."
Long story short, if you have any influencers in your life, you may want to think twice before picking up a FaceTime call from them anytime soon.