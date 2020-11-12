Why JoJo Siwa Calls Her James Charles Makeover the "Scariest Day" of Her Life

Related : JoJo Siwa Talks James Charles Makeup Transformation & More

The scariest day of JoJo Siwa's life may surprise you.

On Thursday, Nov. 12's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with the Internet sensation, where the latter sounded off on her James Charles makeover. As E! readers may recall, glitter and rhinestone fan JoJo received a jaw-dropping makeover by the beauty YouTuber.

The look allowed JoJo to put her bow-adorned ponytail down and try some neutral makeup. While JoJo called the transformation "very pretty" at the time, she told Carissa it was the "scariest day of [her] life."

"I was terrified," JoJo shared with a chuckle. "It was really, really, really, really, fun and it was something really, really, really, really, really different."

On why she was so scared, JoJo revealed that she doesn't "like different things."

"I don't like looking different, I don't like eating different, I don't like doing anything different," she remarked. "I don't like new things, I don't like different things, I like to stick to the plan. If it's not broken, don't fix it."