Why JoJo Siwa Calls Her James Charles Makeover the "Scariest Day" of Her Life

The scariest day of JoJo Siwa's life may surprise you.
On Thursday, Nov. 12's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with the Internet sensation, where the latter sounded off on her James Charles makeover. As E! readers may recall, glitter and rhinestone fan JoJo received a jaw-dropping makeover by the beauty YouTuber.
The look allowed JoJo to put her bow-adorned ponytail down and try some neutral makeup. While JoJo called the transformation "very pretty" at the time, she told Carissa it was the "scariest day of [her] life."
"I was terrified," JoJo shared with a chuckle. "It was really, really, really, really, fun and it was something really, really, really, really, really different."
On why she was so scared, JoJo revealed that she doesn't "like different things."
"I don't like looking different, I don't like eating different, I don't like doing anything different," she remarked. "I don't like new things, I don't like different things, I like to stick to the plan. If it's not broken, don't fix it."
Per the 17-year-old YouTube star, she is a "true believer" in that mantra. Although JoJo didn't love her transformation, she was able to give James a JoJo-style makeover. JoJo gave Paris Hilton this same makeover in September 2020.
Who JoJo would like to makeover next? Lady Gaga.
"I would probably do a heart that was like, inspired by all of her looks," the former Dance Moms star noted. "Oh my god! The pressure would be so on."
JoJo certainly has a lot to smile about these days as she's about to drop a holiday EP, titled JoJo's Rockin Christmas.
"It's so much fun," she gushed. "We took my favorite Christmas songs and we put a little spin on each of them, to make them either a little more pop and rock."
According to JoJo, her favorite track on the album is "It's Christmas Now," which has a music video dropping on Nov. 13.
Another reason to smile? She's nominated for Social Star of 2020 at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.
"To be in an award show that has so many cool people who I've looked up to my whole life, I mean, it's just insane," she said. "It's so mainstream, that it's like, literally unbelievable."
For all of this and more, catch JoJo's full Daily Pop appearance above.
JoJo's Rockin' Christmas is out Friday, Nov. 13.
See the other 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominees here.