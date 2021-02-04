Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence on Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors: "We Are Definitely Innocent"

Watch : Madison LeCroy Pulls Out Jay Cutler "Receipts" After Kristin Reunion

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is addressing romance rumors involving herself and former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez.

Madison spoke to Page Six about the situation on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and claimed that she and the athlete, who is currently engaged to Jennifer Lopez, have "spoken on the phone" but "never met up." According to Madison, they have "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."

She shared, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." Madison claimed that she has "talked to him randomly, but not consistent." She did not clarify the nature of the calls or exactly when they occurred, except to say it was "innocent."

Madison said she believes that she "told the wrong person" and that it then became "like a game of telephone" among those close to her.

"All this stuff was a year ago, [but] it's being aired now," she said.