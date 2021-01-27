See Miranda Cosgrave Reunite With Her iCarly Co-Stars in First Photo From Reboot

Wake up the members of our nation: The iCarly cast has officially reunited!
On Jan. 27, Miranda Cosgrove took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her iCarly co-stars Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor. The actors, who starred on the Nickelodeon sitcom from 2007 to 2012, are gearing up for the show's reboot, which was announced in December 2020.
Jerry also shared the photo, writing "Prepare yourselves" in the caption, as did Nathan, who captioned the pic "My people."
iCarly starred Miranda as the titular Carly Shay, a teen who starred on the popular web series iCarly alongside her best friend Sam Puckett, played by Jennette McCurdy. Nathan portrayed Freddy Benson, Carly's neighbor and the show's tech producer, while Jerry appeared as Carly's older brother and guardian Spencer.
The cast of the new show, which will stream on Paramount Plus, the soon-to-launch rebrand of CBS All Access, is currently missing Jennette, who previously starred in the spin-off Sam & Cat opposite Ariana Grande. In addition, Noah Munck, who portrayed Carly's pal Gibby Gibson, is also nowhere to be seen.
While many fans were disappointed to learn that fan favorite Jennette possibly would not return to the series, it seems the actress is focusing on new projects ahead. On her podcast Empty Inside, the former Nick star has interviewed performers like comedian Taylor Tomlinson and American Idol runner-up David Archuleta.
Last December, Nathan took to Instagram to share the good news of the show's revival, writing that this news was "a little something to look forward to in 2021."
While Miranda hasn't posted much about the iCarly reboot, she did send some love to co-star Jerry last January with a throwback photo from their time on set. She wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to a perfect human @jerrytrainor."
One thing is certain: It seems everyone is thrilled to be reunited.