iCarly Is Coming Back With the Original Stars on Paramount+

It's a big day for anyone who was really into television in the late 2000s/early 2010s.

First we learned there's going to be a True Blood reboot, and now TVLine reports that Paramount+ (currently known as CBS All Access) has ordered a revival of iCarly, featuring original series stars Miranda Cosgrove, 27, Nathan Kress, 28, and Jerry Trainor, 43.

iCarly originally ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012 and was about a teen named Carly (Cosgrove) making a web series with her friends Freddie (Kress) and Sam, played by Jennette McCurdy. McCurdy is currently missing from the main returning cast and there's also no sign of Gibby (Noah Munck). Trainor plays Carly's quirky older brother Spencer, who was known for his wacky inventions.

The new series is being developed by Jay Kogen (School of Rock the series) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever).