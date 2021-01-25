Lindsay Lohan Encourages Fan to Come Out to Her Parents With Heartfelt Message

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Sparks "Parent Trap" Reunion Rumors

Cameo isn't just for birthday messages these days.

Over the weekend, one young woman named Alana used the video sharing website in hopes that one Hollywood star would deliver a personal message.

"I asked Lindsay Lohan to come out to my parents for me in a Cameo and she did make the video," Alana explained on TikTok. "It's not what I expected at all."

What came next was Lindsay's video with a heartfelt message about speaking one's truth on one's own terms.

"Hi Alana, it's Lindsay Lohan," she began. "I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you and I think you should do it yourself."

Lindsay continued, "I think that coming from you, you'll feel a lot of power and strength and it's important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand."