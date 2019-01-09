There are some romances Lindsay Lohan looks back on with fondness.

During her debut appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club star reflected on some of her high-profile relationships, namely Wilmer Valderramaand Samantha Ronson. As fans may remember, the That '70s Show star and Lohan dated in 2004. "He's the first," she told Stern.

"He was your first guy? Wilmer Valderrama. I bet that guy, I bet it's hard to have a serious relationship. He's so f--king good looking," the host responded. "No, he's a good guy," Lohan answered.

She feels similarly about Ronson, the British DJ who she famously dated a few years later. After revealing that she talks about that romance on her MTV show, Stern wondered if it was painful to discuss it.