No, Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Is Not Worth $10 Million

Kevin Kreider's friends put the bling in Bling Empire.
If you're like us, you've devoured Netflix's latest reality series, which dropped on Jan. 15, as you couldn't take your eyes off the surprising drama and lavish lives of the cast. The new show documented everything from an impressive shoe wall to high jewelry to impromptu trips to Paris.
However, not everyone in the friend group is, as Netflix described it, "wildly wealthy." We're, of course, talking about Kevin, a model from humble beginnings who serves as the voice for the audience.
On the show, Kevin is portrayed as not being used to immense wealth. We were all Kevin when Jaime Xie revealed she spent $19,000 a month on rent.
And who could forget when Kevin thought co-star Anna Shay was testing him after buying him an all Dior wardrobe?
"I've never received anything like this before," Kevin shared in episode two. "I don't know Japanese culture and rich people culture, but I don't know if this is like a test."
After experiencing this Kevin on Bling Empire, we were shocked when outlets began reporting his net worth to be $10 million. This didn't add up since Kevin said he spent $1,000 a month on rent and had roommates. What millionaire has roommates?
So, we took our question to the source and asked Kevin to react to these net worth reports.
"I think I'm probably the last person to know I was worth that much," Kevin quipped in an exclusive chat with E! News. "Secondly, it seems more like a future prediction instead of a current prediction."
Confidently, Kevin remarked that he thinks he'll be worth that amount "eventually."
The Bling Empire star didn't appear too fazed by these reports as he felt it was flattering.
"I feel very flattered," he remarked. "I actually feel flattered that people would even say stuff like that, 'cause it's kind of a compliment."
You can say that again!
On whether he's more comfortable around couture now, Kevin simply stated, "No!"
He elaborated, "It's still uncomfortable, I'm in a pandemic. How am I gonna be around couture right now? So, I think whatever comfort I did have is gone now."
As he continued, Kevin noted that this lavish lifestyle is different from his "middle-upper class" upbringing. Fans of the show will recall that Kevin was raised in Philadelphia after being adopted from South Korea.
Despite their different backgrounds, Kevin praised his friends for embracing him.
"I'm very glad they don't discriminate against me," he concluded. "They embrace me, which is great."
Bling Empire is streaming now on Netflix.