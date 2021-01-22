Casey Affleck Sets the Record Straight on Ben's Ana de Armas Cutout

Watch : Ben Affleck Trashes Ana de Armas' Lifesize Cutout Post Split

Casey Affleck doesn't want any blame for discarding a certain cardboard cutout.

Not long after Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' split was confirmed on Jan. 18, a cutout of the Knives Out actress was photographed sitting in the trash outside of the Armageddon star's home. And Ben's younger brother Casey wants everyone to know he had nothing to do with it.

"No, that's not me, and I can't even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to," he told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Jan. 21. "A bunch of people sent that picture to me, and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me."

As fans recall, the cutout was initially photographed back in June 2020, during happier times for the couple. Back then, paparazzi took pics of the item after it was left at Ben's home by an apparent prankster.