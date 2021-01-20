The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’s Bri Stauss and Chris Watson Break Up

Watch : What Are "Bachelor" Star Matt James' Deal Breakers & Rose Takers?

Bri Stauss and Chris Watson are listening to their hearts—and they've realized it's time to move on.

E! News has exclusively learned the winning couple from The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart has decided to split after about one year of dating.

In a joint statement to E! News, Bri and Chris said, "With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways. We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally."

The pair indicated they might continue to record songs together. "We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together. Thank you all for your love, support and privacy," they said.

Bri and Chris got together on night one of the Bachelor spinoff, which aired in April 2020. The musicians went on to release an album together, called Chris and Bri, which included five songs they wrote and five romantic covers.