Jenelle Evans Shares the Real Reason Son Jace Now Lives With Her Instead of Her Mom

Jenelle Evans is offering more details on why 11-year-old son Jace is now staying with her and not her mom, Barbara Evans.

After revealing on TikTok on Saturday, Jan. 16 that Jace "lives with me now full-time," Jenelle shared a video to her YouTube page on Jan. 17 to explain that the boy's actions had spurred the change in residence.

"Jace has came and lived with us, you guys! I know, it's exciting news," the Teen Mom 2 alum shared. "His behavior wasn't the best at my mom's house. We gave him many, many, many chances and told him he better behave, and my mom, she was fed up."

Jenelle continued, "And she called me and she said, 'Yeah, that's it. He's misbehaving again. I don't know how he's going to do his schoolwork and pass if he keeps it up.'"

The 29-year-old reality star also used the video to clear up recent confusion regarding Jace's custody situation. On Jan. 17, Barbara told TMZ that she herself actually still has custody, and that Jenelle had admitted to Barbara that she misspoke on TikTok when she said otherwise.