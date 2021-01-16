12 Books to Read Now Before They Become Your Next Binge Obsession

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Raise your hand if you've ever felt serious FOMO when you think you've discovered a bingeworthy new show, only to find out some of your friends have actually read the book series its based on. Don't worry, our hand's raised, too.
Netflix's frothy and fun Bridgerton is just the latest example of a beloved novel being adapted into the latest Netflix obsession, with fans now scouring online for the rest of the series to find out what could possibly happen in future installments of the Shonda Rhimes' drama.
To help you prepare for all of 2021's page-to-small-screen projects coming your way, we've assembled a list of 12 books to check out before they hit a streaming service near you.
So consider this your homework and catch up on these reads before they hit the small screen by shopping physical copies of our picks or pulling them up on Kindle Unlimited (or maybe try a free trial of Audible?).
Firefly Lane
Release date: Feb. 3
Fans of Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias will fall for this tale of friendship, love and loss, based on Kristin Hannah's beloved novels about lifelong besties Kate and Tully. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in the decades-spanning drama filled with secrets, sisterhood and questionable '80s fashion.
Daisy Jones and the Six
Release date: TBA on Amazon Prime Video
It's all about the impact sex, drugs and rock n' roll has on a Fleetwood Mac-esque band in Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestseller, which is being adapted by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. Set to feature original music, the eagerly anticipated series will star Riley Keough (yes, Elvis Presley's granddaughter) as the titular Daisy, Sam Claflin as brooding rock star Billy Dunne and Camila Morrone (yes, Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend) as his loyal girlfriend. You could say we're Jonesing for this musical drama ASAP.
Nine Perfect Strangers
Release date: TBA on Hulu
We have nine reasons to count down the days until we meet these strangers: 1. Nicole Kidman is starring in it. 2. Big Little Lies' David E. Kelley is at the helm. 3. BLL author Liane Moriarty wrote the source material. 4. Melissa McCarthy. 5. Samara Weaving. 6. Michael Shannon. 7. Regina Hall. 8. Manny Jacinto. 9. Luke Evans.
One Of Us Is Lying
Release date: TBA on Peacock
Described as "The Breakfast Club meets Pretty Little Liars," the show will focus on five high schoolers who walk into detention, though only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. The roster of talent bringing Karen M. McManus' characters to life includes Marianly Tejada (The Purge), Cooper van Grootel (Go!), Annalisa Cochrane (Into the Dark: Pure), Chibuikem Uche (Ghost Draft), Barrett Carnahan (Grown-ish), Jessica McLeod (You Me Her) and Melissa Collazo (Swamp Thing).
Shadow and Bone
Release date: April on Netflix
In an interesting twist, Shadow and Bone is based on not one, but two of Leigh Bardugo's bestselling YA fantasy series. The titular franchise and Six of Crows come together for an epic tale of monsters, magic and more. Jessica Mei Lee, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Archie Renaux star.
They Wish They Were Us
Release date: TBA
Based on the bestselling YA murder mystery by Jessica Goodman, this adaptation is being renamed The Player's Table and will star Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Halsey, making her acting debut. Yes, it's officially going to be too cool for school...except, you know, it's set in an elite prep school on Long Island.
Station Eleven
Release date: TBA on HBO Max
Fans of Emily St. John Mandel have waited years for the adaptation of her 2014 sensation. And the gritty drama set in the eerie days of civilization's collapse due to a pandemic couldn't have come at a more relevant time. Directed by Hiro Murai and starring Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel, the ambitious sci-fi thriller will take place in multiple timelines and focus on the survivors of a devastating flu trying to rebuild and reimagine their world.
Maid
Release date: TBA on Netflix
Given Shameless' impressive hold on its slot within Netflix's Top 10 bar, it's easy to see why the streaming giant ordered this series that also explores poverty in America from its creator John Wells. Margaret Qualley stars as a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet in this adaptation of Stephanie Land's memoir. Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose and Andie MacDowell, Qualley's IRL mom, co-star.
Underground Railroad
Release date: TBA on Amazon Prime Video
We can't think of a better person to helm the adaptation of Colson Whitehead's 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel than Oscar winner Barry Jenkins. Newcomer Thuso Mbedu stars in the limited series that chronicles a young woman's journey to find freedom after escaping her Georgia plantation for the using the titular mode of transport. The project reunites Moonlight's Jenkins with Brad Pitt, who serves as an executive producer through his Plan B Entertainment.
Made For Love
Release date: TBA on HBO Max
Equal parts raunchy and heartwarming, Alissa Nutting's dark comedy will be brought to life by Cristin Milioti and Ray Romano. The Palm Springs breakout plays a divorced woman on the run from her controlling husband, who has implanted a revolutionary monitoring device—called the Made for Love—in her brain to track her. She ends up living with her father, played by the Everybody Loves Raymond star, and his sex doll. We did mention it was raunchy, right?
Lisey's Story
Release date: TBA on Apple TV+
Not all adaptations of Stephen King's iconic novels are created equal, but this one has a rare advantage: King wrote all eight episodes of the limited series starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore in the titular role. Clive Owen, Dane DeHaan, Joan Allen and Jennifer Lason Leigh co-star, while J.J. Abrams serves as executive producer.
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Release date: TBA on Disney+
Veep's Tony Hale takes on dual roles in this adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's beloved children's novel about four gifted orphans who are recruited by a eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Hale will play Mr. Benedict, said recruiter, as well as his villainous twin brother, Mr. Curtain.
