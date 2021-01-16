12 Books to Read Now Before They Become Your Next Binge Obsession

Watch : Where You've Seen the Stars of "Bridgerton" Before

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Raise your hand if you've ever felt serious FOMO when you think you've discovered a bingeworthy new show, only to find out some of your friends have actually read the book series its based on. Don't worry, our hand's raised, too.

Netflix's frothy and fun Bridgerton is just the latest example of a beloved novel being adapted into the latest Netflix obsession, with fans now scouring online for the rest of the series to find out what could possibly happen in future installments of the Shonda Rhimes' drama.

To help you prepare for all of 2021's page-to-small-screen projects coming your way, we've assembled a list of 12 books to check out before they hit a streaming service near you.