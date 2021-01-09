This $8 Sweatshirt Has Over 11,400 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"My daughter and I tie dyed some sweatshirts. She purchased hoodies, I purchased this for me. This sweatshirt has become a quarantine favorite over here so I will be ordering more! Super soft, perfect length right at the hip. Perfect spring/summer weight and the arms are 3/4 length so comfy and perfect for spring as well."

"It's great for short people. I'm about 5'1 and the sleeves are at the perfect wrist-length for me. The bottom hits right at my hips. I was looking for a loose sweater I could wear around the house and go running in, as I like a loose sweater over fitted/tight athletic wear and this seems perfect. If you have a muffin top or tummy to hide, this will treat you kindly."

"I got this since we are at home a lot right now and want to be comfy. This is a regular, plain old sweatshirt. I ordered one size up because I wanted to be comfortable. Arms fit at the right length, as does the waist. It is a little boxy in the middle area but I'd rather that than be too tight. It's not overly fashionable but it serves its purpose. If it's very cold out I wear a small t-shirt underneath. Would buy again. (For reference, 5'3", 115 lbs, small chested, wear a small but ordered a medium in this)."

"I love these sweatshirts! I ordered four of them. Having just retired, my fall wardrobe consists of these four sweatshirts and two new pairs of jeans. The sweatshirts are soft and warm, without being too hot; warm enough to go outside without a coat on a chilly day. The colors are bright and very true. I've washed all of them a couple of times already, and no fading occurred. I bought an extra large because I like my sweatshirts loose. They are big enough to fall below my waist, at my hips, and are very comfortable to move around in."